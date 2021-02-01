News / World

J&J 1-dose shots 66% effective in global trial

Reuters
  00:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66 percent was observed globally.
Reuters
  00:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
J&J 1-dose shots 66% effective in global trial
Reuters

Vials and a medical syringe in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo

Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 72 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States but a lower rate of 66 percent was observed globally in the large trial conducted across three continents and against multiple variants.

In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe COVID-19 was 66 percent in Latin America and just 57 percent in South Africa, where a particularly worrying variant of the coronavirus is circulating.

Those results compare to the high bar set by two authorized vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which were around 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials when given in two doses.

Those trials, however, were conducted mainly in the United States and before the broad spread of new variants now under the spotlight.

J&J’s main study goal was the prevention of moderate to severe COVID-19, and the vaccine was 85 percent effective in stopping severe disease and preventing hospitalization across all geographies and against multiple variants 28 days after immunization.

That level of prevention “will potentially protect hundreds of millions of people from serious and fatal outcomes of COVID-19,” Dr Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

Unlike the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, J&J’s does not require a second shot weeks after the first or need to be kept frozen.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     