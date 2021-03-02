News / World

Churchill wartime painting sells for US$9.75m

AFP
  23:56 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
A painting of Marrakesh by Britain's wartime prime minister Winston Churchill smashed expectations to sell for 7 million pounds (US$9.75 million) at auction in London on Monday.
AFP
  23:56 UTC+8, 2021-03-02       0
Churchill wartime painting sells for US$9.75m
AFP

“Tower of Koutoubia Mosque’’

A painting of Marrakesh by Britain’s famed wartime prime minister Winston Churchill, owned by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, smashed expectations to sell for 7 million pounds (US$9.75 million) at auction in London on Monday.

Churchill, a keen artist, took inspiration from the Moroccan city and painted “The Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” oil work during a World War II visit in 1943.

He gave the finished article to fellow wartime leader, US President Franklin Roosevelt. Auction house Christie’s called the painting “Churchill’s most important work.”

“Aside from its distinguished provenance, it is the only landscape he made” during the war.

After frenzied bidding, much of it carried out over the phone, the gavel eventually came down at 7 million pounds, smashing the pre-sale expectations of 1.5 to 2.5 million pounds.

Christie’s said the sale figure with commission was 8.2 million pounds.

Two more of his paintings also went under the hammer. The three works together fetched 43 million pounds.

A career army officer before entering politics, Churchill started to paint 40. His passion for the translucent light of Marrakesh, far from the political storms and drab skies of London, dates to the 1930s when most of Morocco was a French protectorate.

He made six visits to the North African country over 23 years.

“Here in these spacious palm groves rising from the desert the traveller can be sure of perennial sunshine ... and can contemplate with ceaseless satisfaction the stately and snow-clad panorama of the Atlas Mountains,” he wrote.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     