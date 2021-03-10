National Guard to stay longer at US Capitol

US Defense has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the US Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain.

AFP

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has formally approved an extension of the National Guard deployment at the US Capitol for about two more months as possible threats of violence remain, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Close to 2,300 Guard troops will continue to provide security in Washington until May 23, at the request of the Capitol Police. Officials have been scrambling in recent days to determine if and how to fill the request, as the original March 12 deadline for them to leave Washington loomed.

There are currently about 5,100 Guard troops in Washington, and they were scheduled to leave this weekend. It was unclear if any of those forces will have to stay an extra day or two while any new troops arrive and get trained and settled in. The Pentagon said defense officials will work with the Capitol Police to incrementally reduce the number of Guards needed in the city.

The decision to keep Guard members in the city underscores concerns about security at the Capitol, two months after rioters breached the building in an attack that killed five people. Law enforcement has maintained heightened security in response to intelligence suggesting possible threats to the Capitol by militia groups.

The request to extend the deployment met resistance last week, as some governors expressed reluctance or flatly refused to commit their troops to more time in the city. There now appear to be enough states willing to provide Guard troops for the mission.

Earlier on Tuesday, chief Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the decision on maintaining a Guard presence would be based on local law enforcement concerns along with the needs of the Capitol Police.

“It’s not just about a threat assessment, it’s about assisting and supporting capabilities that the Capitol Police may now lack and may need to look at improving,” Kirby said, adding the request was based largely on using the Guard to make up for gaps in the capabilities of the Capitol Police.

Army leaders also initially questioned if the Capitol Police had exhausted all other options to fill the need, such as asking other federal law enforcement agencies.

But officials said military leaders thought it was important to find ways to work out the details.