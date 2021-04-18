News / World

Police reform urged amid fresh Wright killing rally

US Congress member Maxine Waters called for an overhaul of policing in her country as she joined the seventh consecutive night of protests over the death of Daunte Wright.
People gather around a makeshift memorial for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Saturday.

High-ranking US Congress member Maxine Waters called for an overhaul of policing in her country as she joined the seventh consecutive night of protests in a Minneapolis suburb over the death of Daunte Wright, a young Black man shot dead by a white policewoman.

The 20-year-old was killed during what should have been a routine traffic stop, sparking anger and fresh protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

“Policing has got to be changed,” Waters, chair of the House Committee on Financial Services, said on Saturday shortly before the 11pm curfew.

“We’ve got to reimagine how we can deal with the problems of our society, that young people and people of color in particular getting killed by police that we pay to protect and serve us.”

Waters, a veteran Democrat from California, was speaking to a crowd of nearly 300 people outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station.

Protesters have gathered every night since the killing of Wright in a neighborhood about 16 kilometers north of Minneapolis.

Protesters stood alongside the chain-link fence around the police station, chanting “Shut It Down” and waving “Black Lives Matter” flags, but did not appear to try to breach the barrier.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
