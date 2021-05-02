News / World

India's Haryana state imposes 7-day complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread

Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-05-02       0
A complete seven-day complete lockdown has been imposed in India's northern state of Haryana with effect from May 3 in a bid to curb the rising graph of COVID-19 pandemic.
Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2021-05-02       0

A complete seven-day complete lockdown has been imposed in India's northern state of Haryana with effect from May 3 in a bid to curb the rising graph of COVID-19 pandemic, announced the state's health minister Ani Vij on Sunday.

Haryana is a neighbouring state of Delhi, and has been emerging as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country. The state is already under a weekend lockdown, with effect from Friday night till Monday morning.

As many as 13,588 new cases and 125 deaths were recorded through Saturday in Haryana, even as the national capital witnessed 25,219 new cases and 412 deaths during the day.

Delhi is already under a seven-day extended lockdown till May 10.

Like most states, Delhi and Haryana too are facing an acute shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients. People can be seen standing in long queues to get oxygen cylinders filled for their family members, relatives or near and dear ones who are suffering from the virus.

The ongoing second wave of the pandemic has hit India hard, even as the single-day spike of new cases crossed 400,000 on Saturday.

So far, the COVID-19 tally has reached 19,557,457 while the country's death toll stands at 215,542.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     