News / World

More restrictions lifted for fully vaccinated Germans

AFP
  22:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-09       0
People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were exempt from many restrictions in Germany from Sunday after the government passed legislation to restore some freedoms.
AFP
  22:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-09       0
More restrictions lifted for fully vaccinated Germans
AFP

Germany's Social Democratic Party Secretary General Lars Klingbeil speaks in front of cameras during a party meeting in Berlin, Germany on Sunday.

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were exempt from many restrictions in Germany from Sunday after the government passed new legislation to restore some freedoms.

Curfews and limits on social contacts no longer apply to those fully vaccinated — more than 7 million people — or recovered from a COVID-19 infection under the new rules.

They will also no longer have to present a negative test result to access certain services such as hairdressers and “click and meet” shopping appointments.

If returning to Germany from abroad, they will not be required to quarantine unless arriving from a country deemed high risk due to virus variants.

However, they will still be required to adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures such as wearing masks in shops and on public transport.

Announcing the measures this week, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said there needed to be a “good reason” for any restrictions on public life. “As soon as this reason ceases to exist ... these restrictions should then no longer be in place,” she added.

In a poll for the RTL broadcaster, 64 percent of Germans said they were in favor of Germany going further and reopening hotels, restaurants, theaters and cinemas for vaccinated people.

Berlin’s Mayor Michael Mueller admitted that it was going to be “damn difficult to check” whether people were exempt from the rules or not.

Mueller advised people to carry proof of vaccination with them until the arrival of the European Union’s planned digital vaccination passports.

Under national measures introduced in April, areas of Germany with an incidence rate of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days must introduce strict shutdown measures, including contact restrictions and overnight curfews.

But areas with incidence rates under 100 are allowed to open shops, restaurants, cinemas and other facilities to anyone who can provide a negative test.

With infection numbers sinking, many states are eyeing reopening various facilities.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     