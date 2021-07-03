News / World

US COVID-19 vaccine sites start to shut down, though 70% target is yet to reach: media

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-07-03       0
The US is set to fall short of President Joe Biden's goal for 70 percent of the adult population to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, media reported.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2021-07-03       0

As US government-run sites shut down, there will be fewer vaccine locations for the public to choose from, the Wall Street Journal said in an article earlier this week.

"Among the locations recently closed are mass-vaccination sites at Chicago's United Center, Boston's Reggie Lewis Center and a handful of large-scale clinics throughout New York. But it also means easier access to shots at retail pharmacies, which no longer require appointments or screen recipients based on need," said the report.

"This winter and throughout early spring, the biggest challenge to vaccine efforts was getting enough supply. But as a large portion of those willing to receive a shot got one, efforts have become more targeted in an effort to reach people who remain hesitant or lack easy access to vaccines," said the report.

According to the report, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeffrey Zients has said that the 70 percent target, set by Biden in May, had been met for those 30 years old and over but not for the overall eligible population.

