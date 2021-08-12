News / World

Eight feared dead as Russia tourist helicopter crashes into lake

  23:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-12       0
A helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Russia's far east crashed into a lake yesterday, leaving eight people feared dead.
A  helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Russia's far east crashed into a lake yesterday, leaving eight people including a child, feared dead and two others in serious condition, local officials said.

The Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed into the icy waters of Kuril Lake in the mountainous Kamchatka peninsula in poor visibility and sank.

Staff of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve dispatched boats to the crash site and saved eight people, two of whom are now in intensive care with various injuries. Survivors praised wildlife inspectors for coming to their rescue in a matter of minutes.

"This situation is close to a miracle," said governor Vladimir Solodov.

The other eight – including the only child on board and the crew commander – were missing and feared dead.

"We don't have any information about the rest," the governor's spokeswoman, Alla Golovan said.

The wreckage of the helicopter is at a depth of more than 130 meters and 800 meters from shore.

Rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene but they did not have the necessary equipment to begin work, authorities said.

"The divers of the emergencies ministry cannot work at such depth. So we turned to the defence ministry for help," Solodov said. "Robots will be studying the bottom of Kuril Lake at the site of the crash."

Recounting the crash and subsequent rescue operation, wildlife inspectors said that the visibility at the lake was no greater than 100 meters, adding they heard the helicopter but could not see it.

When staff of the reserve heard a loud "boom," they said they dispatched two motorboats with four inspectors to the scene.

Source: AFP   Editor: Guo Jiayi
