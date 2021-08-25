Ex-New York governor Cuomo stripped of Emmy over sex harassment

Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as New York governor over sexual harassment allegations, was on Tuesday stripped of the Emmy he won for his prime time pandemic briefings.

The one-time Democratic Party heavyweight won global plaudits for his straight-talking television performances about the coronavirus as it raged in early 2020.

His performances, as then-president Donald Trump sowed confusion and incoherence about the crisis, earned him the International Emmy Founders Award.

But on Tuesday, the day after Cuomo left, the academy said it was taking back the gong.

"The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York attorney general's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award," the organization said.

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials."

Past recipients of the award include Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Cuomo's confident performance at the beginning of the pandemic led to talk of a possible presidential run, as well as the emergence of dedicated band of fans, some of whom dubbed themselves "Cuomosexuals."

But his stock started to slide late last year as he became engulfed in accusations that he covered up the true extent of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

Several women then came forward this year alleging the 63-year-old had behaved inappropriately towards them.

The accusations culminated in an explosive report by state Attorney General Letitia James this month that said he sexually harassed 11 women.