UK police won't act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim

  23:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-11       0
British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.
British police have announced they will not take any action against Prince Andrew after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001, when she was age 17 and a minor under US law. She is suing the prince in a US court.

Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, denies the allegations. He told the BBC in a 2019 interview that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying: "It didn't happen."

In August, London's Metropolitan Police force began a review of allegations connected to late convicted sex offender Epstein.

Police chief Cressida Dick said at the time that "no one is above the law."

The force said on Sunday that its "review has concluded and we are taking no further action."

It also said it would take no action over allegations, first reported by Channel 4 News, that Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

Maxwell, a British socialite, is in a US jail awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

Source: AP   Editor: Gao Wei
Top ﻿
     