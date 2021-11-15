US says Syria airstrike investigated by NY Times 'legitimate'

The US Central Command said on Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate."

The US Central Command said on Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the death of dozens of non-combatants.

The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria – sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy – dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near the Islamic State group bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children.

The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike."

Drawing from confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved and officials with top security clearance, The New York Times found that the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State," albeit never publicly acknowledged by the US military.

"The death toll was downplayed. Reports were delayed, sanitized and classified. United States-led coalition forces bulldozed the blast site. And top leaders were not notified," the report said, adding the Pentagon's independent inspector general's probe findings were "stalled and stripped of any mention of the strike."

In a detailed response, Central Command said an investigation found the strike was "legitimate self-defense," "proportional" and that "appropriate steps were taken to rule out the presence of civilians."

It added an investigation was launched after a military report found there had likely been civilian casualties.

Along with 16 IS fighters determined to have died in the bombing, the investigation concluded at least four civilians were killed and eight wounded.

"We self-reported and investigated the strike according to our own evidence and take full responsibility for the unintended loss of life," said CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Bill Urban.

He said the investigation could not "conclusively characterize the status of more than 60 other casualties," adding some women and children, "whether through indoctrination or choice, decided to take up arms in this battle and as such could not strictly be classified as civilians."

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and their US-led coalition allies declared the defeat of a self-proclaimed IS "caliphate" in March 2019.