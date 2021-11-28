﻿
Monkey business at Thai town fruit festival

Their table manners were shocking, but the guests of honor at a special banquet in the Thai town of Lopburi yesterday loved monkeying around.
Monkeys climb on a news photographer at the Phra Prang Sam Yod temple during the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi, north of Bangkok, yesterday.

Their table manners were shocking, but the guests of honor at a special banquet in the Thai town of Lopburi yesterday loved monkeying around.

Lopburi has been laying on an annual feast of fruit for its population of macaques since the late 1980s, part religious tradition and part tourist attraction.

This year's Monkey Buffet Festival saw around 1,000 hungry simians descend on tables and wheelchairs piled high with fruit outside the town's 800-year-old Pra Prang Sam Yod temple.

Organizer Yongyuth Kitwatananusont said the monkeys have a special taste for durian, the popular pungent love-it-or-hate-it fruit.

COVID restrictions meant last year's party was missing its usual crowd of spectators, but this year the humans were back in force, with more than 100 turning out to see the furry fruit fanatics.

And the cheeky monkeys were keen to renew their acquaintance with their distant cousins, clambering over onlookers, stealing hats, chewing long hair and giving the occasional bite.

