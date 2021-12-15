News / World

US crosses grim milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths

AFP
  09:42 UTC+8, 2021-12-15       0
Around 450,000 of the deaths occurred in 2021, despite highly effective vaccines that were first authorized in December 2020 and widely available by springtime.
AFP
  09:42 UTC+8, 2021-12-15       0
US crosses grim milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths
AFP

(From left) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer join fellow members of the House and Senate for a vigil at the US Capitol on December 14 in Washington, DC.

The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed 800,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed.

The figure is greater than the entire population of several states, including North Dakota and Alaska.

Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who lead the House of Representatives and Senate respectively, as well as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of Congress held a moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol building on Tuesday evening.

"On this day... we will remember that 800,000 loved ones did not make it this far: a lost father or grandfather, mother or grandmother, a friend, a familiar face in the neighborhood," Schumer said in a statement.

"All of us know of someone whom this disease has taken away."

Around 450,000 of the deaths occurred in 2021, despite highly effective vaccines that were first authorized in December 2020 and widely available by springtime.

The vast majority of the deaths have been among the unvaccinated.

According to official data, the risk of dying from COVID-19 was 14 times higher among people who had not been fully vaccinated, compared to those who had, in September, the latest month analyzed.

Vaccinations picked up during the fourth wave of the disease, driven by the Delta variant, and more than 60 percent of the country's 332 million people are now fully vaccinated – though the United States still lags behind other wealthy nations.

The country is now into its fifth wave, with the epicenter in colder northern states, as people gather more often indoors.

Omicron, the latest variant of concern that has caused worldwide alarm, now accounts for around 3 percent of US cases, but that is expected to rise rapidly, as has been seen in other countries.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     