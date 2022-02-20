News / World

German FM warns against guessing Russian decisions on Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday warned against guessing or assuming Russia's decisions on Ukraine, after the United States warned of an imminent invasion.
"We do not know yet if an attack has been decided on," said the minister on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"My urgent appeal to all is that we look closely at the facts on the ground," Baerbock said, warning against the risk of "targeted disinformation."

"In crisis situations, the most inappropriate thing to do is to somehow guess or assume," said Baerbock, in response to a question on whether Germany shared US President Joe Biden's assessment.

Biden said Friday that he was "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "made the decision" to attack Ukraine in the coming days, raising fears that a major conflict could break out in Europe.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
