News / World

World Taekwondo revokes Putin's honorary black belt over Ukraine

AFP
  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport's international governing body on Tuesday.
AFP
  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport's international governing body on Tuesday, over his country's invasion of Ukraine.

As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighbouring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as Russian-linked businesses.

The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year's football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus.

World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, was the latest to condemn Putin, saying Tuesday that Moscow's actions went against the sport's vision: "Peace is more precious than triumph."

"In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013," the Seoul-based body said in an official statement.

It added that official taekwondo events would not be organised in Russia or Belarus.

In line with the IOC's urging, the flags and anthems of both countries will also not be displayed or played at taekwondo events around the world.

"World Taekwondo's thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war," it said.

Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo, another martial art, and has long served as an honorary president to the International Judo Federation.

On Sunday the IJF suspended his status as honorary president and ambassador to the sport.

Source: AFP   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     