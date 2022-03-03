News / World

Embassy urges Chinese nationals to shun troops during evacuation from Ukraine cities

  14:01 UTC+8, 2022-03-03
The Russian defense ministry announced it will provide evacuation routes for civilians in the cities of Kiev, Mariupol and Kharkiv.
A screen grab of the notice issued by the Chinese Embassy. TASS reported Russian defense ministry as saying it will provide safe evacuation routes for civilians, according to the embassy notice.

The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine has urged Chinese nationals to stay away from troops and military facilities when evacuating from the country.

In a statement it issued on its WeChat account early Wednesday morning, the embassy cited a TASS news agency report that the Russian defense ministry would provide evacuation routes for civilians in the cities of Kiev, Mariupol and Kharkiv.

The embassy also warned Chinese against taking pictures or making gestures open to misunderstanding.

Chinese nationals can move to neighboring countries via western Ukraine through Odessa and Lviv, it said.

Meanwhile, the embassy says it has arranged free shuttle buses from Lviv railway station to ports in Poland and Hungary.

The Chinese Embassy again reminds its nationals to pay attention to their safety.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
