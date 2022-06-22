News / World

Quake kills at least 280, injures 595 in eastern Afghanistan

Xinhua
  14:14 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
At least 280 people were killed and 595 injured after an earthquake struck Afghansitan's Paktika province early on Wednesday, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.
Xinhua
  14:14 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0

At least 280 people were killed and 595 injured after an earthquake struck Afghansitan's Paktika province early on Wednesday, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported.

Some 255 people lost their lives in Barmal, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts of Paktika province, the most-hit eastern province, according to the report, citing the latest local sources.

Helicopters and rescue teams have arrived in the affected areas, according to the report.

In neighboring Khost province, at least 25 people were killed and 95 others wounded, the report said.

The quake, with a magnitude of 6.1, jolted 44 km southwest of Khost, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake has damaged dozens of houses in the region and also caused land sliding in Paktika, local sources said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     