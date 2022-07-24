Cambodia arrests 1 suspect, seizing over 52 kg of illicit drugs

Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested a local woman for allegedly possessing and trafficking illicit drugs, confiscating more than 52 kg crystal meth.

Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested a local woman for allegedly possessing and trafficking illicit drugs, confiscating more than 52 kg crystal meth, said an Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP) report released on Sunday.

Chhon Sokha, 41, was arrested in a raid on her rental room in Phnom Penh's Chba Ampov district on Thursday after a thorough investigation.

"A total of 52.6 kg crystal meth was seized from the suspect during the crackdown," the ADP said.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, a person found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be imprisoned for life.

According to the ADP, Cambodia nabbed 7,654 drug suspects, including 99 foreigners, during the January-June period of 2022, confiscating 3.12 tons of illicit drugs and 185 tons of drug ingredients.