News / World

Cambodia arrests 1 suspect, seizing over 52 kg of illicit drugs

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-24       0
Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested a local woman for allegedly possessing and trafficking illicit drugs, confiscating more than 52 kg crystal meth.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-24       0

Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested a local woman for allegedly possessing and trafficking illicit drugs, confiscating more than 52 kg crystal meth, said an Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP) report released on Sunday.

Chhon Sokha, 41, was arrested in a raid on her rental room in Phnom Penh's Chba Ampov district on Thursday after a thorough investigation.

"A total of 52.6 kg crystal meth was seized from the suspect during the crackdown," the ADP said.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, a person found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be imprisoned for life.

According to the ADP, Cambodia nabbed 7,654 drug suspects, including 99 foreigners, during the January-June period of 2022, confiscating 3.12 tons of illicit drugs and 185 tons of drug ingredients.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     