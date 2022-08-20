News / World

Aussie researchers strive for 'universal' vaccine for all COVID-19 variants

Xinhua
  13:18 UTC+8, 2022-08-20       0
Australian medical researchers are working toward creating a booster vaccine capable of dealing with the ever-growing array of COVID-19 variants.
Xinhua
  13:18 UTC+8, 2022-08-20       0

Australian medical researchers are working toward creating a booster vaccine capable of dealing with the ever-growing array of COVID-19 variants.

Explaining the potential breakthrough at a public seminar at the Westmead Institute for Medical Research (WIMR) on Friday, a part of the ongoing Sydney Science Festival, leading virologist Prof. Sarah Palmer said the goal was a single vaccine to target the shared features that lurk within all forms of SARS-CoV-2.

"SARS-CoV-2 makes errors when they replicate which leads to the development of new variants," Palmer said.

"This means the vaccines developed based on the 2019 virus will be increasingly less effective over time as the virus mutates and produces ever more variants."

"So, rather than constantly developing variant specific vaccines, what we need is a 'universal' one which attacks essential, unchanging parts of the virus that exist in all those variants."

The principle behind their line of attack is based on prior work the team did analyzing the virus causing another pandemic, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Before COVID-19 struck, the researchers had developed a computer algorithm that enabled them to identify essential regions of HIV proteins shared among that virus' many variants or subtypes.

"These regions are critical for the HIV virus to survive, otherwise, the proteins would fall apart," Palmer said.

Having identified the regions, a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine will be developed which, the virologist said, could "educate and activate" a type of immune cell called "killer T cells" that the body produces.

"Killer T cells travel through our body eliminating cells that have been affected by lots of different pathogens," Palmer said.

The mRNA vaccine will "educate or train" the killer T cells to recognize HIV-infected cells and eliminate them.

The same ingenious strategy has now been used to battle the latest pandemic with the researchers using computer algorithms to sift through the SARS-CoV-2 data to locate the shared proteins within the variants.

The team has found two such areas, one being the notorious spike proteins featured in all COVID-19 illustrations, the other is called a nucleocapsid protein that allows the virus to replicate quickly.

Palmer said the WIMR researchers have been working closely with multidisciplinary teams from several Australian institutions including Monash University.

The Monash University pharmaceutical biologists were tasked with creating an mRNA vaccine capable of educating the killer T cells to target those shared regions of SARS-CoV-2 and eliminate any infected cells.

Palmer concedes there remains "a long road ahead" until the vaccine was available for the public, but early indications are most promising.

Preliminary tests have indicated the vaccine's effectiveness and it will next be experimented on mice.

"People say it takes a village, a community, to raise a child," Palmer said of the collaborative nature of their project.

"Likewise, it will take a community of researchers to achieve a future breakthrough against HIV and SARS-CoV-2."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     