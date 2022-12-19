Drones attack Kyiv as Ukraine struggles to restore power

﻿
Russia's defence ministry says its strikes are targeting Ukraine's military facilities, while also disrupting "the transfer of weapons and ammunition of foreign production."
CFP

Ukrainians walk on the street during a blackout at downtown in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 17.

Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early Monday morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed air alerts.

"The enemy is attacking the capital," the administration posted on Telegram.

"At the moment, nine enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have already been shot down in the airspace of Kyiv."

The city's civil administration announced an initial air alert at 1:56 am (23:56 GMT) which lasted for just over three hours. A second siren at 5:24 am (03:24 GMT) was called off within a half hour.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed on Monday that "explosions" had occurred in the capital.

"Several explosions were heard in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital," he said. "All services work on the ground. More details later."

Russia's defence ministry says its strikes are targeting Ukraine's military and energy facilities, while also disrupting "the transfer of weapons and ammunition of foreign production."

Power restored

But with temperatures dropping, the missile and drone attacks have plunged cities around the country into darkness, and severed water and heat supplies to millions of Ukrainians.

After a major assault on multiple cities involving more than 70 missiles on Friday, the national electricity operator was forced to impose emergency rolling blackouts as it raced to repair the battered energy grid.

In the capital, people had bundled into metro stations seeking heat and shelter while officials scrambled to restore power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said as of Sunday night, 9 million people have had their energy restored.

"In most cities, the work of transport is being normalized," he said in his nightly address.

Last week, Ukraine's Western allies pledged an additional 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) in emergency winter aid for Ukraine

Zelensky had said the high sum was needed to secure spare parts for repairs, high-capacity generators, extra gas and increased electricity imports.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his top military brass on how to proceed with the invasion. He asked for "short- and medium-term" plans in footage broadcast on state TV.

Ukrainian military leaders have warned that Moscow is gearing up for a major winter offensive, including an attempt to seize Kyiv.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
