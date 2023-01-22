﻿
Tokyo Tower lit in red on Lunar New Year's Eve

On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the iconic Tokyo Tower in the Japanese capital was lit in red to celebrate the traditional festival.
In its fifth run this year, the special illumination event on Saturday was held as a symbol of friendship between China and Japan.

In its fifth run this year, the special illumination event on Saturday was held as a symbol of friendship between China and Japan.

The mascot of the popular giant panda Xiang Xiang who is about to return to China joined hands with the mascot of the rabbit TianTian to deliver new year greetings at the event along with over 100 children from China and Japan.

The moment the landmark was lit up in Chinese red, more than 2,000 balloons were released into the sky, sending festival greetings to the world.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda sent a video speech to the event, extending his wishes that everyone could "jump high and far" in the Year of the Rabbit.

"On the occasion of the new year, let us look forward to the early end of the epidemic, the resumption of personnel exchanges, and the rich and active exchanges between Japan and China," Fukuda said.

"I wish everyone good health, and wish peace and prosperity for China, Japan, Asia and the world at large," Fukuda added.

Kong Xuanyou, Chinese ambassador to Japan, also sent a video speech, expressing the belief that the Chinese red at the Tokyo Tower could bring more confidence and strength to the people of China and Japan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
