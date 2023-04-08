﻿
At least 20 migrants missing as boat sinks off SE Tunisia

Xinhua
  23:23 UTC+8, 2023-04-08
At least 20 migrants went missing after a boat sank off Tunisia's southeastern coast late Friday night, according to a judicial official from the Sfax province.
The boat, carrying at least 37 migrants from sub-Saharan countries, left the coast of Sfax on Friday night heading for Europe, spokesman of Sfax's Court of First Instance Faouzi Masmoudi told Xinhua.

So far, 17 migrants have been rescued, and the search for the missing is still underway, Masmoudi noted.

Tunisia, located in the central Mediterranean, is one of the main departure points for illegal immigrants heading to Europe. Despite strict measures taken by the Tunisian authorities, illegal immigration from the Tunisian coast has been on the rise.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
