A dream come true as Rewi Alley exhibition held in NZ capital

The Rewi Alley Memorial Exhibition opened on Friday evening (local time) in Wellington, New Zealand. For many it was an opportunity to learn about the man who has come to symbolize relations between New Zealand and China, and for others it was a dream come true.

The exhibition, curated by artist couple Deng Bangzhen and Luo Bo, is the culmination of years of work for the pair who has long dreamed of hosting an exhibition on their hero, Rewi Alley, in the capital of his home country.

The pair has a long history with Alley, who passed away in 1987 after living in China for 60 years. Painter Deng, one of the event's curators, was fostered by Alley at the age of 9. His wife is a sculptor. She first met Alley at the age of 19 and went on to create many statues of the man, many of which are located all around New Zealand.

Wang Haoling / SHINE

Wang Haoling / SHINE

The event will run for three days, and is hosted by the New Zealand China Friendship Society, in association with the New Zealand Friendship for Peace Society and the Chinese Embassy in Wellington.

New Zealand China Friendship Society President Chris Lipscombe said it is important to remember Alley's spirit of friendship, especially today.

"At a time when geopolitical tensions are increasing and the differences between nations are hardening, let's remember that throughout his life, Rewi Alley campaigned for international friendship and peace," he said.

Wang Haoling / SHINE

Wang Haoling / SHINE

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Wellington, Wang Xiaolong, also attended the opening.

"Mr Alley is well-known and deeply loved in China," the ambassador said. "As a towering internationalist with great love for the people, he will always be remembered, and the rich and precious legacy and spirit he left behind is highly worth inheriting."

The Rewi Alley Memorial Exhibition will run until April 23.