﻿
News / World

A dream come true as Rewi Alley exhibition held in NZ capital

﻿ Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  22:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0
The Rewi Alley Memorial Exhibition opened on Friday evening (local time) in Wellington, New Zealand.
﻿ Andy Boreham
Andy Boreham
  22:39 UTC+8, 2023-04-21       0

The Rewi Alley Memorial Exhibition opened on Friday evening (local time) in Wellington, New Zealand. For many it was an opportunity to learn about the man who has come to symbolize relations between New Zealand and China, and for others it was a dream come true.

The exhibition, curated by artist couple Deng Bangzhen and Luo Bo, is the culmination of years of work for the pair who has long dreamed of hosting an exhibition on their hero, Rewi Alley, in the capital of his home country.

The pair has a long history with Alley, who passed away in 1987 after living in China for 60 years. Painter Deng, one of the event's curators, was fostered by Alley at the age of 9. His wife is a sculptor. She first met Alley at the age of 19 and went on to create many statues of the man, many of which are located all around New Zealand.

A dream come true as Rewi Alley exhibition held in NZ capital
Wang Haoling / SHINE

Ambassador Wang Xiaolong makes a speech at the opening of the Rewi Alley Memorial Exhibition in Wellington.

A dream come true as Rewi Alley exhibition held in NZ capital
Wang Haoling / SHINE

Shanghai Daily's Andy Boreham gives a speech at the opening of the exhibition in Wellington.

The event will run for three days, and is hosted by the New Zealand China Friendship Society, in association with the New Zealand Friendship for Peace Society and the Chinese Embassy in Wellington.

New Zealand China Friendship Society President Chris Lipscombe said it is important to remember Alley's spirit of friendship, especially today.

"At a time when geopolitical tensions are increasing and the differences between nations are hardening, let's remember that throughout his life, Rewi Alley campaigned for international friendship and peace," he said.

A dream come true as Rewi Alley exhibition held in NZ capital
Wang Haoling / SHINE

Chinese ambassador Wang Xiaolong (left) and Sir David Carter look around the exhibition.

A dream come true as Rewi Alley exhibition held in NZ capital
Wang Haoling / SHINE

A notebook owned by Rewi Alley, featuring his poetry, is on display at the exhibition.

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Wellington, Wang Xiaolong, also attended the opening.

"Mr Alley is well-known and deeply loved in China," the ambassador said. "As a towering internationalist with great love for the people, he will always be remembered, and the rich and precious legacy and spirit he left behind is highly worth inheriting."

The Rewi Alley Memorial Exhibition will run until April 23.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     