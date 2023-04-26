﻿
China says it has not got any casualty reports of Chinese citizens in Sudan

Reuters
  21:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
Most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups from Sudan to border ports of neighbouring countries, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Chinese embassy rented local buses for evacuating its citizens.

Most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups from Sudan to border ports of neighbouring countries, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing that it has not received any casualty reports of Chinese citizens in Sudan so far.

The Chinese consulate-general in Jeddah issued a statement early on Wednesday advising citizens who planned to evacuate to Saudi Arabia to enter through the Jeddah Islamic Port, where the consulate had sent a working group to assist evacuees.

The statement said Chinese citizens have been evacuating on their own to Saudi Arabia, but did not specify how many have arrived there.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
