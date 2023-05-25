﻿
News / World

Iran unveils new ballistic missile Khorramshahr

AFP
  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
Iran's defence ministry on Thursday unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a ton.
AFP
  19:00 UTC+8, 2023-05-25       0
Iran unveils new ballistic missile Khorramshahr
AFP

A handout picture provided by Iran's Defence Ministry on Thursday, shows the testing of the fourth generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile, named Khaibar, at an undisclosed location.

Iran's defence ministry on Thursday unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a ton.

The Kheibar missile – the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date – was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television.

Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said the missile was unveiled as part of moves to "provide comprehensive support to our friends and countries that are on the path of fighting against the domination system".

State news agency IRNA said the Kheibar is "a liquid fuel missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a 1,500 kilogrammes warhead".

Its name references the ancient town of Khaybar – located in modern-day Saudi Arabia – known for a decisive seventh-century battle in which the army of Prophet Mohammed defeated its thousands of Jewish residents.

According to state media, the speed of the high-mobility tactical missile "can reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere".

The unveiling comes amid heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and just over 10 days into a fragile Gaza ceasefire that ended five days of cross-border conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Days after the Khorramshahr was unveiled in 2017, then-US president Donald Trump issued a stark warning at Tehran, casting growing uncertainty over whether a nuclear deal clinched with Iran would survive.

The 2015 deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, gave Iran relief from international sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

But the deal collapsed in 2018 after the United States unilaterally withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments to curb nuclear activity including uranium enrichment.

In January 2020, Iran launched a missile attack on US forces at the Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq's Anbar province, days after a US drone strike at Baghdad airport killed revered Revolutionary Guard commander Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     