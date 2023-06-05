﻿
News / World

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries adjusts output targets for 2024

Xinhua
  09:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to adjust their overall production level to 40.46 million barrels per day (bpd) next year.
Xinhua
  09:22 UTC+8, 2023-06-05       0

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, on Sunday agreed to adjust their overall production level to 40.46 million barrels per day (bpd) next year.

The oil-producer alliance announced the decision in a statement released after the 35th OPEC+ ministerial meeting held in Vienna earlier in the day.

In the statement, OPEC+ reiterated its efforts to "achieve and sustain a stable oil market, and to provide long-term guidance for the market."

Last October, OPEC+ slashed its production targets for 2023 (between November 2022 to December 2023) to 41.86 million bpd. In April this year, the alliance announced a further voluntary output reduction of 1.66 million bpd.

OPEC+'s latest decision came amid sliding oil prices in recent weeks. The alliance's surprise production cuts in early April had pushed up oil prices to above 85 US dollars a barrel, but the prices swiftly retreated and have been hovering just above 70 US dollars a barrel in recent days under pressure from lingering concerns over the economic outlook and demand.

Following OPEC+'s announcement on Sunday, Saudi Arabia's energy ministry announced a further cut of oil production by 1 million bpd, which will start in July for a month that can be extended, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi energy ministry said the voluntary output reduction is in line with the agreement reached in the OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

The United States and other Western countries have for months accused OPEC+ of pushing up oil prices and fueling inflation with its production cuts, whereas OPEC+ has insisted that the cuts have been made to stabilize the oil market where demand has weakened amid a worsening global economic outlook.

The OPEC+ countries on Sunday also decided to hold the group's ministerial meeting every six months. The next meeting for the OPEC+ oil and energy ministers will convene on November 26.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     