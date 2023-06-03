﻿
News / World

Chinese medical team donates supplies to Sierra Leonean hospital

The Chinese medical team on Friday donated a batch of medical supplies to the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital in Freetown, the West African country's capital, to help boost its medical service.

The supplies, which include a variety of medicines and equipment, are essential and urgent in enhancing the hospital's capacity for diagnoses and treatment, said Chen Yongjun, chief of the team, during the donation.

Noting that China has sent 24 batches of medical teams to the country, Chen said the teams have treated many patients and trained local medical staff, which has earned wide acclaim from Sierra Leoneans.

Matthew Vandi from Sierra Leone's Health Ministry thanked the Chinese medical team for the donation and all the teams' medical services to Sierra Leoneans over the years.

Sarah Conteh, medical superintendent of the hospital, said her local colleagues have enjoyed working with the Chinese doctors since they arrived.

"We are grateful for the swift support of the Chinese for the supply of drugs and consumables," she said.

Conteh further thanked the team for training local hospital staff on how to respond to emergency situations and pledged to work together with their Chinese counterparts to improve the medical service for the benefit of the local people.

