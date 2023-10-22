Israeli missile strikes target Damascus, Aleppo airports, killing 1: report

Renewed Israeli missile strike targeted both international airports in the capital Damascus, and the northern city of Aleppo early Sunday.

Israeli missile strikes targeted both international airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo early Sunday, killing one civilian worker and injuring another, said Syrian state news agency SANA.

Material damage to the runways at both airports left them out of service, said SANA.

The Syrian air defense systems responded to the Israeli missile attacks on both airports, the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV news reported.

Further details are not immediately available.

The attacks come amid growing tension in the region.