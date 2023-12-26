One killed, two injured in night attack on Feodosia, says Crimea head

One person was killed and two others injured following a night attack by Ukraine on the city of Feodosia in Crimea, Russia Today reported on Tuesday.

One person was killed and two others injured in an overnight attack by Ukraine on the city of Feodosia in Crimea, local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Sergey Aksenov, head of Crimea, said earlier on Tuesday that the port area has been cordoned off, while corresponding services operating on the site.

Another six people have been evacuated to temporary accommodation centers, as six buildings were damaged by the attack, he said, adding that the remaining residents have been placed with relatives and friends, with transport infrastructure in normal operation.

Russian navy landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged in the attack on the port of Feodosia, said the Russian Defense Ministry.