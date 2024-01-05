News / World

Deaths of twin bombing attacks in Iran rise to 89

The death toll of a twin terrorist bombing in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman rose to 89, the official news agency IRNA reported on Friday.
The rise was caused by a number of those injured in the attack succumbing to their wounds at the hospital, the report quoted an informed official as saying.

Among the dead are 12 children, 33 women and 12 Afghan nationals.

The twin bombing occurred when a memorial event for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was being held in Kerman on Wednesday. A total of 284 people were injured.

The Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for the deadly blasts, saying that two of its suicide bombers used explosive belts in the "operations," the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
