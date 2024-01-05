South Korea stages live fire drills on border island: Yonhap
South Korean marines on the border island of Yeonpyeong conducted live-fire artillery drills Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported, hours after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) staged an artillery barrage in the area.
