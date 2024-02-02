EU countries unanimously endorse landmark AI legislation
23:31 UTC+8, 2024-02-02 0
The 27 member states of the European Union on Friday unanimously endorsed the bloc's landmark legislation governing the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), also known as the EU AI Act, according to European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
