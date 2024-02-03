DPRK conducts cruise missile and anti-aircraft missile test

The Missile Administration of the DPRK conducted a cruise missile super-large warhead power test and a new-type anti-aircraft missile test-fire in waters off its western coast.

The Missile Administration of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea conducted a cruise missile super-large warhead power test and a new-type anti-aircraft missile test-fire in waters off its western coast on Friday, the official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday.

The tests are "a part of the normal activities of the administration and its affiliated defence science institutes for the rapid development of the technologies in various aspects such as function, performance and operation of new-type weapon systems and had nothing to do with the regional situation," the KCNA report said.

The tests had no adverse effect on the security of any neighboring country, it added.