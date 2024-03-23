11 people related to Moscow terror attack detained

Director of Russia's Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people.

Director of Russia's Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four who were directly involved in the Moscow terrorist attack, according to the Kremlin press service.

Previously, lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram that two alleged suspects were detained overnight in the Karachevsky district in Russia's Bryansk region.

He added a Makarov pistol, a magazine for an AKM rifle and some passports belonging to Tajik citizens were found in the suspects' vehicle.

A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in northwestern Moscow, claiming the lives of at least 93 people. The suspects reportedly left the concert hall in a white Renault car after the shooting.