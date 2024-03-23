News / World

11 people related to Moscow terror attack detained

Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0
Director of Russia's Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people.
Xinhua
  17:45 UTC+8, 2024-03-23       0

Director of Russia's Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov has informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four who were directly involved in the Moscow terrorist attack, according to the Kremlin press service.

Previously, lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram that two alleged suspects were detained overnight in the Karachevsky district in Russia's Bryansk region.

He added a Makarov pistol, a magazine for an AKM rifle and some passports belonging to Tajik citizens were found in the suspects' vehicle.

A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in northwestern Moscow, claiming the lives of at least 93 people. The suspects reportedly left the concert hall in a white Renault car after the shooting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Renault
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     