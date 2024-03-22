News / World

EU agrees to open accession talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina

Leaders from the European Union (EU) on Thursday agreed to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.
"The European Council has just decided to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina," European Council President Charles Michel said on the social media platform X as EU leaders are convening a summit in Brussels.

"Today's decision is a key step forward on your EU path," Michel said while extending congratulations to the country situated in Southeast Europe, on the Balkan Peninsula.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also hailed the EU leaders' decision as "historic," noting Bosnia and Herzegovina's progress in enacting crucial legislation, managing migration and fostering dialogue and reconciliation.

Bosnia applied for EU membership in 2016 and officially attained the candidate status in December 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
