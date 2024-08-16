'Abandon Him!': Chinese netizens' reaction to tearful airport goodbye goes viral worldwide

"Abandon [əˈbændən]," a word long recognized for its prominence in the dictionary, has found new life in the hands of Chinese netizens.

"Abandon [əˈbændən]," a word long recognized for its prominence in the dictionary, has found new life in the hands of Chinese netizens. The phrase "abandon! abandon him!!" has gone viral under a post by an Ukrainian woman with the Xiaohongshu account "YourKris."

The original post, shared by "YourKris," features a picture of her looking tearful alongside her boyfriend at the airport, with the words "Bye baby." In response, Chinese netizens quickly flooded the comments section with humor and wit. The phrase "abandon! abandon him!!," which garnered over 57,000 likes, became a rallying cry, playfully urging "YourKris" to leave her boyfriend. The humor did not stop there. Another popular comment, "u swan. he frog," also resonated widely. This phrase echoes the Chinese saying "A toad who wants to eat swan meat," used to describe someone reaching beyond their ability.