'Abandon Him!': Chinese netizens' reaction to tearful airport goodbye goes viral worldwide

  14:08 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0
"Abandon [əˈbændən]," a word long recognized for its prominence in the dictionary, has found new life in the hands of Chinese netizens.
"Abandon [əˈbændən]," a word long recognized for its prominence in the dictionary, has found new life in the hands of Chinese netizens. The phrase "abandon! abandon him!!" has gone viral under a post by an Ukrainian woman with the Xiaohongshu account "YourKris."

The original post, shared by "YourKris," features a picture of her looking tearful alongside her boyfriend at the airport, with the words "Bye baby."

The phrase "abandon! abandon him!!," which garnered over 57,000 likes, became a rallying cry, playfully urging "YourKris" to leave her boyfriend.

In response, Chinese netizens quickly flooded the comments section with humor and wit. The phrase "abandon! abandon him!!," which garnered over 57,000 likes, became a rallying cry, playfully urging "YourKris" to leave her boyfriend.

The humor did not stop there. Another popular comment, "u swan. he frog," also resonated widely. This phrase echoes the Chinese saying "A toad who wants to eat swan meat," used to describe someone reaching beyond their ability.

An X user shared screenshots of the post and its lively comments amassing over 26.8 million views.

These remarks, though steeped in Chinese humor, struck a chord with people worldwide. As the post gained traction beyond China's borders, foreign netizens found themselves equally amused by the creative and exaggerated reactions.

The post's global reach was amplified when a user on X shared screenshots of the post and its lively comments. This tweet quickly went viral, amassing over 26.8 million views.

The widespread popularity of the post and the overwhelming volume of reactions highlight how humor, even when deeply rooted in cultural nuances, can captivate and connect global audiences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
