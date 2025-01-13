News / World

Israel's conflict expenses reach 34 bln USD: ministry

Xinhua
  22:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0
The Israeli government's expenses for the ongoing multi-front conflict reached 124.7 billion shekels (US$34 billion), the state's Finance Ministry said on Monday.
Xinhua
  22:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0

The Israeli government's expenses for the ongoing multi-front conflict reached 124.7 billion shekels (US$34 billion), the state's Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Of the total expenses of the conflict, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, 99.9 billion shekels were spent in 2024.

According to the ministry, 81.9 percent of the total war-related expenses were for defense, while the remaining funds were directed toward civilian costs related to the fighting.

The Israeli government's annual deficit for 2024 amounted to 136.2 billion shekels, or 6.9 percent of GDP, compared to a deficit of 77.5 billion shekels, or 4.2 percent of GDP, in 2023, the ministry said.

In 2024, Israeli government expenses increased by 20.4 percent compared to the previous year, while revenues rose by 10.5 percent year-on-year, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     