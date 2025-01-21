US cancels border processing appointments, shutting down customs app

Minutes after President Donald Trump took office on Monday, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced it has canceled all scheduled appointments for immigration and border processing.

The CBP announced on social media that it would shut down the CBP One mobile app that allowed migrants to submit information and book appointments at eight US-Mexico border ports after 11:00 pm Central Standard Time.

Under the Joe Biden administration, the mobile app was key for migrants gathering at the US border to seek refuge in the United States via legal pathways. It's not clear if or when the app will return or new ways to process border entries will be introduced.

Trump is due to sign multiple executive orders on Monday related to the border, according to media reports.

The CBP logged about 47,300 encounters with migrants at the US-Mexico border in December 2024, slightly more than December 2016 before Trump's first inauguration but well below monthly peaks above 200,000 during 2021-2023, said an Axios report.

Migration has shrunk significantly in the past six months at the US border, CBP data showed.