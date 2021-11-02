﻿
Opinion

CIIE to boost post-pandemic trade deal opportunities

The expo is a tool that "strengthens economic cooperation and trade and promotes global trade and world economic growth."
For Serbia, participation in the 2021 China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a chance to promote trade with China and partake in the global post-pandemic recovery, said Ivona Ladjevac, deputy director of the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Belgrade.

The expo is a tool that "strengthens economic cooperation and trade and promotes global trade and world economic growth," and "may be observed as a positive sign" amid the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said in an interview with Xinhua on Thursday.

Serbia's participation in the fourth edition of the CIIE will also promote bilateral trade between Serbia and China and play a role in the global economic recovery, Ladjevac said.

Participation in such annual international gatherings as the CIIE is among the highest priorities of all countries that are interested in promoting their economies, Ladjevac said, adding that for Serbia, which has taken part in all the previous editions, "it is a very important event that may contribute to increasing Serbia's export potentials."

Agricultural products

"Serbia has potential to develop and diversify its exports to China and therefore continuous communication and cooperation between Chambers of Commerce are crucial," Ladjevac said. "It is notable that agricultural products might have an even higher share in trade balance with China."

The CIIE "represents a great opportunity to further improve bilateral cooperation with China by creating new channels for cooperation especially among their small and medium enterprises that have a special place in each country's economy," she said.

Serbia's trade with China continues to increase at a fast pace.

According to Serbia's Statistical Office, the country's exports to China from January to August this year increased over 2.5 times from the same period in 2020. At the same time, imports from China increased by 39 percent.


