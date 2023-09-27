Tech hegemony name of the US National Security Agency's game

The US National Security Agency, a key department of the US government, had invaded the server of China's Huawei headquarters in 2009 and was monitoring it ever since.

Had the Ministry of National Security not mentioned it on its official WeChat account, it would have been hard to imagine that the US National Security Agency, a key department of the US government, had invaded the server of China's Huawei headquarters in 2009 and was monitoring it ever since.

This was at a time when the US had not even triggered trade frictions with China and "partnership" was the key word defining their bilateral relationship. That was also the time when the US was keeping a tab on allies and imagined enemies alike, such as by bugging the then German leader's phone, as Edward Snowden revealed.

All these incidents once again prove that even when the US smiles at you, you cannot take it at face value. The US can use one hand for a handshake and the other to point a gun at the person it is shaking hands with.

It's ironic that despite spying on the Huawei server for 14 years, the US still could not find any evidence of Huawei having "stolen" technologies from it. That is the biggest evidence that the NSA is not at all concerned about the United States' national security, but about the US' technological hegemony. Anything called "national security" for the US is based on the insecurity of others.

With this mentality, the US cannot become a worthy leader of the world. It can only arouse the whole world's suspicion with its actions, as everyone knows that the US gained its current superpower status by cheating, stealing, hacking and blackmailing.

And such conspiracies won't persist for long because the rest of the world cannot be overshadowed by the US forever. That Huawei has released its new smartphone model Mate 60 Pro, despite the sanctions, proves that the US' blockade and surveillance don't work.

It is time the US woke up from its own dreams.