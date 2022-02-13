Opinion

Fair play to naturalized athletes who promote sportsmanship

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0
In the competitive world of sports, athletes can choose to compete for other nations for good reasons, including an aspiration to excel in a world-class event.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0

In the competitive world of sports, athletes can choose to compete for other nations for good reasons, including an aspiration to excel in a world-class event.

Whether they eventually win or lose a game, they deserve our respect so long as they have demonstrated sportsmanship -- competing for the sake of sport only. Jeers at them are unwarranted, especially when they suffer a setback.

Fair play to naturalized athletes who promote sportsmanship
AFP

China's Zhu Yi competes in the women's single free skating.

The men's and women's hockey teams in Beijing have 30 naturalized players.

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi represents China at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The 19-year-old Zhu won the 2018 US national novice title before switching allegiance in 2019. But when it came to the big moment at the Beijing event, she failed to deliver and ended up in tears.

Some foreign media seized the opportunity and rolled out headlines such as: "Zhu gave up her US citizenship to compete for China. Now she's being attacked by Chinese social media users after falling in her Olympic debut."

Fair play to naturalized athletes who promote sportsmanship
AFP

Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing celebrates her freeski big air victory.

Gu Ailing, a naturalized athlete and gold medalist at the Games for China, defended Zhu.

"As someone who uses Chinese social platforms, I'm going to say right here that over 90 percent of comments are positive and uplifting," she said. "It's part of the sport and everyone understands that."

John Hou Saeter, a native of Norway, became China's first naturalized soccer player in 2019. Ever since, China has accepted several foreign-born players into its national squad.

At one point, powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande had seven naturalized players. Some of them, including Alan Carvalho and Aloisio Goncalves (Luo Guofu) were selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. But manager Li Tie was criticized for failing to give them game time as China's World Cup dreams evaporated.

Fair play to naturalized athletes who promote sportsmanship
Xinhua

Luo Guofu (left) in action during the final round of the FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualifiers against Japan in Doha.

Even if Li had good reasons for ignoring them, I found that supporters tend to back athletes who represent China, whether naturalized or not. I think it is fine for an athlete to change their nationality if it allows them to compete at a top-tier event.

For example, it is said that for a Chinese table tennis player, it is more difficult to become a national champion than a world champion.

And so players like He Zhili (Koyama Chire) and Zhang Yibo (Chan Kazuhiro) moved abroad. In a way, it also helps to promote the sport worldwide.

Li Juan, the sister of women's table tennis team head coach Li Sun, took up Japanese citizenship and became their national coach, developing several talented players.

As long as an athlete is passionate and devoted to sportsmanship, it should not matter which country he or she is representing. In the end, sports is the winner.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Gu Ailing
Evergrande
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     