﻿
Opinion

Revive 'kampong spirit' through community projects

Tan Thian Seng
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0
"Imagine if it were today, when the borrower would need to buy the similarly branded rice (price factor) to return it. Life was certainly getting complicated!"
Tan Thian Seng
  15:40 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0

The article on communities ("Building Communities where neighbors care, share, and fare well," November 21) reminded me of my own experience.

It was in the 1950s, when I was still in elementary school in Singapore, and my mother was short of cash. She borrowed a tin of rice from a next-door neighbor.

Those were the post-war years, and most people were poor. So that act of borrowing a staple product was a common practice in Singapore then. The repayment would still be the tin of rice when the borrower had the means to buy the item.

In those days, rice was just rice. There were no brands attached. Imagine if it were today, when the borrower would need to buy the similarly branded rice (price factor) to return it. Life was certainly getting complicated!

Certainly, the Social Exchange Theory developed in the West was irrelevant in the minds of my parents' generation.

It was the feeling of empathy, the communal spirit of helping one and another.

As I wrote some years ago ("Nursing moms share milk of human kindness," May 22, 2008), my late father was handed around to the lactating mothers in the village, since his mother had passed away after giving birth. Formula milk was non-existent. A sense of helping others pervaded in the close-knit community then.

Fast forward to the sixties, we were living in a kampong (Malay word for village) and mother would declare her off day on the Muslim Ramadan (New Year). Our Muslim neighbors would send us cooked food (usually for lunch) and mother really had her off-day that day.

How is it that we are unable to maintain such interpersonal relations when living in highrise buildings? I believe it is the lack of contact in such a concrete jungle configuration. Those living in the same blocks see each other rarely, probably in the lifts. In the case of living in the village, neighbors witnessed everyone's daily activities – all on the ground floor!

One day, my Malay neighbor called out to me! "Ah Seng, you came back last night after 1am. I heard your VW (air-cooled engine) passing by!"

And after a heavy downpour, the unpaved village road would have potholes. When the rain stopped, able-bodied guys would help fill up those potholes with stones and earth. The "kampong spirit" existed in those days.

Thus, it would certainly be great if the "kampong spirit" could be revived with community projects to increase more social interactions on a continual basis.

(The author is a retired trainer and consultant from Singapore.)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     