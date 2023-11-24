Street sunflowers and a blooming debate on boundaries

When you see a person dressed as a sunflower on the street, what would be your reaction? Would you feel a bit awkward? Or would you engage with him?

Ti Gong

In the bustling heart of Shanghai's downtown streets, an unusual spectacle has emerged – a man dressed as a sunflower, spreading sunshine and engaging passersby in interactive activities.

This unique street performance art, initiated by blogger Xiao Gang, has sparked a lively debate about the boundaries of street art and its potential impact on urban life.

In the videos, Xiao Gang, dressing up as a sunflower, appeared in various locations across the city. His sumflower persona has brought smiles and joy to many.

Ti Gong

Xiao Gang's sunflower performance transformed everyday encounters into playful moments of connection.

His interactive approach, inviting passersby to become part of the performance, fostered a sense of community and lightheartedness amidst the city's vibrant rhythm.

The most engaging aspect of the performance was when Xiao Gang asked passersby, "If you were a flower, what would your message be?"



Responses varied from aspiring to be a free-spirited dandelion to shy individuals wanting to be "strong and brave." Even some older generations enthusiastically declared themselves "Chinese flowering crabapple (symbolizing understanding)" and expressed wishes to "bloom every day without withering."

Xiao Gang's artistic actions attracted people of all ages and personalities. One grandfather even encouraged young people around him to join in, saying, "Even at my age, I'm embracing the fun."

Ti Gong

Amidst the applause and amusement, concerns have arisen regarding the potential for such performances to disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens.

The precedent set by the pink-bowed balcony on Wukang Road, which attracted overwhelming crowds and disrupted the tranquility of nearby residents, serves as a cautionary tale.

In 2021, the popular pink-bowed balcony on Wukang Road in Shanghai caused significant disruption to the lives of surrounding residents.

Constant crowds and even tourists entering the residential building transformed the once tranquil cityscape into a disruptive experience for the residents. Reports suggest that an elderly lady living on that floor had already moved away by 2022.

Ti Gong

While some advocate for unrestricted creative freedom within the boundaries of legality and safety, the absence of clear guidelines defining interference with others leaves room for controversy.

Shanghai, with its rich history of street art, faces the challenge of striking a delicate balance between fostering free expression and minimizing potential disruptions to residents' lives, especially in the era of social media and short-form videos.

The city has taken steps towards addressing this challenge. In 2014, Shanghai became the first in China to legalize street performers, expanding the initial categories of music and intangible cultural heritage to encompass a wider range of artistic expressions.

A dedicated supervisory team has been established to oversee these performances, ensuring adherence to regulations and maintaining artistic quality without compromising public tranquility.

Wei Zhi, president of the Shanghai Performance Industry Association, emphasizes the role of self-regulation among artists, stating, "This team allows artists to regulate themselves, from scheduling and being mindful of what to observe during performances to maintaining artistic quality without disturbing the peace."

Ti Gong

"The sunflower performance not only brought joy to the participants but also elicited positive online responses, with many expressing a sense of healing. As street performances evolve, Shanghai should embrace this creative expression and nurture artistic freedom, but within reasonable boundaries," Luo Hong, a returnee to Shanghai after living in 16 countries, offers a compelling perspective in an int