Opinion

Freedom of Speech in the U.S. is not worthy of the name

Shine
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-16       0
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a report which states that the US public doesn't feel free to say what they want, and they get tired of the hypocritical slogans.
Shine
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-03-16       0
Freedom of Speech in the U.S. is not worthy of the name

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a report on Thursday that presents the truth and facts of "freedom of speech" in the United States. The report states that freedom of speech is not worthy of the name as the U.S. public doesn't feel free to say what they want, and they have grown to see through and get tired of the hypocritical slogans and promises of politicians.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Yang Yiting
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     