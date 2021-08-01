News / Sport

China's shot putter Gong Lijiao wins her first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0
China's Gong Lijiao dominated in women's shot put at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning her first Olympic gold medal. The victory marked China's first Olympic gold in field events.
Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2021-08-01       0
China's shot putter Gong Lijiao wins her first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020
Xinhua

Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after winning the women's shot put final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on August 1, 2021. 

China's Gong Lijiao dominated in women's shot put at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning her first Olympic gold medal. The victory marked China's first Olympic gold in field events.

The four-time Olympian set her personal best twice in the final, throwing 20.53 meters in the fifth round and 20.58m in her sixth attempt.

Raven Saunders of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand took the silver and bronze medal respectively.

China's shot putter Gong Lijiao wins her first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020
Xinhua

Gong Lijiao of China competes during the women's shot put final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on August 1, 2021.

China's shot putter Gong Lijiao wins her first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020
Xinhua

Gong Lijiao of China celebrates during the women's shot put final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on August 1, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     