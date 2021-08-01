China's shot putter Gong Lijiao wins her first Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

China's Gong Lijiao dominated in women's shot put at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, winning her first Olympic gold medal. The victory marked China's first Olympic gold in field events.

Xinhua

The four-time Olympian set her personal best twice in the final, throwing 20.53 meters in the fifth round and 20.58m in her sixth attempt.

Raven Saunders of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand took the silver and bronze medal respectively.

