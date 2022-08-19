China's Zhang Shuai reaches first Western & Southern Open quarterfinals

China's Zhang Shuai reached the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals for the first time after rallying past second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Cincinnati on Thursday.

AFP

After losing the first set, Zhang leveled the match and came back from 4-2 down in the decider.

This is the fourth time Zhang has reached the last eight at WTA 1000 tournaments, and her live world ranking has risen to 35th.

"I'm very happy to have won back-to-back singles matches against high-level players this year," said Zhang, who took last year's doubles title in Cincinnati with Australia's Samantha Stosur.

Zhang will next face either Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus or America's Shelby Rogers.

"Wish me good luck tomorrow," said the 33-year-old.