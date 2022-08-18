News / Nation

China to promote development of cruise, yacht industry

Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0
China will accelerate the development of cruise and yacht equipment and the relevant sector to enhance its modern service industry and bolster the growth of its marine economy.
Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0

China will accelerate the development of cruise and yacht equipment and the relevant sector to enhance the country's modern service industry and bolster the growth of its marine economy.

China will have an initial equipment and industry system for cruises and yachts by 2025, with significant improvement in the technological level and supply capacity of tools, according to a circular jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other related government organs on Thursday.

China will strengthen its capability to design and build cruises and yachts, the circular stated, adding that efforts should be made to ensure that the first large domestically-made cruise is completed with high standards and delivered on time.

It also called for measures to enhance the industrial foundation of the cruise and yacht equipment industry, while encouraging cruise ports to develop coordinated tourism products with tourist attractions.

China aims to build the coastal resort city of Sanya into an international cruise home port and other coastal cities including Shanghai, Tianjin and Shenzhen into top-notch cruising destinations.

According to the circular, the country will explore waterway tourism resources of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Hainan Free Trade Port, and Yangtze River Economic Belt, among other qualified areas, and tap into their local historical culture, and natural and urban landscapes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Yangtze River
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     