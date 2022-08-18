China's oil, gas output hits record high in first 7 months

China's oil and natural gas output hit a record high in the first seven months of 2022, helping to buoy economic development and meet people's living needs.

China's oil and natural gas output hit a record high in the first seven months of 2022, helping to buoy economic development and meet people's living needs, the National Energy Administration said Thursday.

Crude output rose 3.7 percent year on year to 120 million tons from January to July, while natural gas output increased 5.4 percent from a year ago to 126.7 billion cubic meters.

During the period, the output of shale oil, offshore crude oil and offshore natural gas increased significantly, up by 14.4 percent, 7.9 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

China's crude imports hit 290 million tons from January to July, and natural gas imports reached around 86.5 billion cubic meters, data shows.