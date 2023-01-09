China's Wang Xinyu makes flying start at Hobart International main draw

The 21-year-old world No. 89 sprinted to a 6-4 victory in the opening set.

The main draw of the Hobart International kicked off on Monday in the Australian state of Tasmania, seeing China's Wang Xinyu post a straight-sets win over Australia's wildcard Olivia Gadecki.

The 21-year-old world No. 89 sprinted to a 6-4 victory in the opening set after her Australian opponent conceded an early break. In the second set, when Gadecki managed a narrow 3-2 edge over Wang, a sudden drizzle sent the game to a temporary suspension.

Walking back to court about 30 minutes later, Wang sealed a narrow 7-5 win over Gadecki, which spoiled the world No. 200's hope of advancing to the next round at the WTA 250 tournament.

Despite being trounced by the top qualifying seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 7-6(5), 6-1 in the final qualifying round held on Sunday, Wang made her way back to the main draw as the lucky loser.

The next opponent for Wang will surface after a clash between Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium and Magda Linette on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, China's Zhu Lin will play 2019 Hobart International singles champion Sofia Kenin of the United States in her first-round contest, while Zhu's compatriot Han Xinyun will team up with Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in the women's doubles against Alicia Barnett of Britain and Monica Niculescu of Romania.

As a women's tennis tournament played on outdoor hard courts, the Hobart International returned to the Domain Tennis Center from Monday to Saturday after a two-year hiatus.