36 key projects launched to inject new vitality in Qingpu

The 36 key projects have a combined investment of 60.8 billion yuan (US$9 billion), and construction will start in the first quarter of 2023, the Qingpu District government said.

Ti Gong

A total of 36 projects, covering a wide range of social and economic sectors, were launched in Shanghai's Qingpu on Monday, which is expected to accelerate the suburban district's industrial upgrade and inject new vitality into the improvement of people's livelihood.

These projects have a combined investment of 60.8 billion yuan (US$9 billion), and the construction will start in the first quarter of 2023, the district government announced.

Among these, the Xicen Science and Innovation Center, covering 409 hectares, comprises a research and development center and a science and innovation park.

Ti Gong

As a key part of the science and innovation development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, the center will serve as the most dynamic innovation core of the Yangtze River Delta region, and a world-class science and innovation town will be established in the center.

The south part of Shangda River Central Park, including 49.46 hectares of green areas with an investment of 140 million yuan, will feature forest, farmland and stream landscapes.

Located in Qingpu New City, it will embody typical Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) watertown scenery and the district's cultural essence.

The other projects involve a kindergarten in Qingpu New City and river course improvements in Liantang and Jinze towns.